AC Transit Bus Service to End at 7:30 p.m. Every Day This Week

By Bay City News

The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit will be ending bus service at 7:30 p.m. every day through Friday this week to comply with the Alameda County curfew implemented in response to widespread looting and vandalism following protests about police brutality and an unarmed black man's death in Minneapolis.

Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern on Monday ordered the nightly curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. following protests over the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

To comply with the order, AC Transit is halting all bus service at 7:30 p.m., meaning no one will be permitted to board a bus after that time, although passengers already on board will be allowed to continue to their final destination. The service will then resume at 5 a.m. the next day.

AC Transit's lines in Contra Costa County are also being suspended as of 7:30 p.m. every day this week. Although that county's sheriff, David Livingston, has not issued a formal curfew, he is encouraging county residents to stay inside during the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. times.

People can visit www.actransit.org for the latest information and updates on AC Transit service.

