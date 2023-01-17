ACE Train Stalls Along Niles Canyon Due to Landslide

An Altamont Corridor Express train stalled and became stuck on the tracks Tuesday morning along Niles Canyon after being struck by a landslide, according to the Alameda County Fire Department and an ACE train official.

The ACE train, heading westbound, did not derail, and there were no injuries, fire officials said, after the the train reportedly was struck by mud and trees, the ACE spokesperson said. ACE added that the train was still operational and would move again once given the all clear.

Fire crews and train employees were inspecting the train and tracks following the stall, and some passengers reportedly were boarding another train back to Pleasanton.

There were 220 passengers on the train.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Over the past few weeks, Highway 84 along the Niles Canyon corridor has been shut down mutliple times due to landslides caused by recent storms.