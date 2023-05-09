After School Programs Step Up While Oakland Teachers Strike

The Oakland teachers union is optimistic there will be a deal soon to end the teachers strike.

Tuesday was day four of negotiations over so-called “common good proposals” and roadblocks related to salary.

With thousands of students out of school in Oakland, after school programs are stepping in to provide education outside the classroom.

The East Oakland Youth Development Center is expanding their hours and services to allow for all OUSD students to have a place to go from morning to evening as negotiations continue between teachers and the district

“Our K-5th grade has been full every day,” said Sharon Barnes, director of K-12 programs at the East Oakland Youth Development Center. “One of the most dangerous things when you live in the Bay Area is ideal time. When you are not in school or don’t have an after-school program or sports program there are plenty of things to get into that can bring you down the wrong field.”

Around 40 students go every day and classes range from art to math and literature -- all based on the students’ age and learning needs.

“We got to the gym, and art, and dance,” said Ra’Niyah, a first grade OUSD student.

Out of 35,000 students, the district said only around 1,400 went to school on Monday.

“It’s important to learn so you can get your education and go to college,” said Harlie, 2nd grade OUSD student.

High schoolers like Selina Villaseñor are now on standby, waiting to see what the rest of their senior year will look like.

“A lot of us have AP tests, we have finals, so it’s a bit stressful because we understand why the teachers are going on strike, but at the same time it's like, where does that put us seniors?” she said.

Even still, she is volunteering her time to tutor and help other kids not fall behind.

“It's kind of like being home here. But you’re also knowing you are giving back to the community,” said Villaseñor.

As the stalemate continues, Sharon Barnes said they’re committed to being a resource for students as long as needed.

“Whatever our community needs, we will be responsive too,” said Barnes.