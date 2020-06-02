Alameda County Announces Launch of New COVID-19 Testing Site in West Oakland

Alameda County officials on Tuesday announced the launch of a new free COVID-19 coronavirus testing site opening in West Oakland this week.

The center will open at Wednesday and operate for four weeks on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"By investing in this site, we are expanding access to testing in West Oakland and making progress toward reducing COVID-19 disparities," county Supervisor Keith Carson said in a news release.

The testing will be free and available to any members of the public with possible symptoms of COVID-19, as well as any health care or other essential worker with no symptoms. Symptoms of the virus can include cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell.

The testing is by appointment only and appointments can be made at https://www.oaklandca.gov/services/covid-19-testing. There are now 31 testing sites around Alameda County.