Alameda County Strike Team Fire Crews Head Out to Fight Oak Fire

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services Alameda County Strike Team headed out on Saturday to assist Cal Fire crews battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County west of Yosemite, according to the Oakland and Fremont Fire Departments, which are part of the team.

As of Saturday morning, the fire which began on Friday afternoon had burned 6,550 acres and destroyed ten structures.

At 0433 this morning Strike Team 9163G left the unit to #OakFire…Your firefighter hand crews will be playing a critical role in fire suppression efforts. @CalGuard @CALFIREMMU pic.twitter.com/2d9nVcv7TO — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 23, 2022

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Saturday that the state has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of resources to suppress the Oak Fire.

The funding will enable local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for a 75 percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs, Newsom's office said.

Smoke from the fire is forecast to stay east of the Bay Area and Central Coast on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.