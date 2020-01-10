Alameda County DA Launches Anti-Human Trafficking Campaign

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley and Clear Channel Outdoor have unveiled a new public awareness campaign to combat human trafficking in all forms that's called, "Take The Pledge."

O'Malley said the campaign invites and challenges community members to declare their support of efforts to combat human trafficking and exploitation.

The "Take the Pledge" message will be presented on Clear Channel billboards and bus shelters throughout Alameda County.

O'Malley said community members can click on the "Take the Pledge" icon on HEATWatch.org and register their support.

She said they also can learn how they can support the efforts of activists and abolitionists who are working to end human trafficking.

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and O'Malley said the "Take the Pledge" campaign is a good way to start the new decade with action aimed at stopping both commercial sexual exploitation and commercial labor exploitation.

O'Malley said the billboards drive internet traffic to the her office's Human Trafficking website, where people can take the pledge anonymously and sign up for text and email alerts with messages detailing ways to become involved in the fight.

"While my office continues to work tirelessly to put an end to these dangerous and exploitative criminal enterprises, it certainly takes all of us doing our part to stop to human trafficking," O'Malley said in a statement.

O'Malley said, "We are dedicated to prosecuting traffickers and purchasers of exploited and trafficked children, who are funding the criminal enterprise. We are also committed to protecting and assisting victims."

But she said her office needs everyone in the community to let their voices be heard by participating in the campaign and taking action.

O'Malley said, "Whether that means becoming more informed, starting a club in a school, requesting a speaker or participating in an event, this campaign will provide a meaningful way to join the fight."

Bob Schmitt, Clear Channel's regional president for Northern California, said, "Clear Channel Outdoor and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office have successfully collaborated in advertising campaigns to both combat human trafficking and bring victims to safety for nearly eight years."

O'Malley said her office is a leader in the state and the nation in addressing and prosecuting human trafficking cases and in helping victims escape exploitation and has two specialized units: Sex Trafficking and Labor Trafficking.

She said that over the past 13 years her office has prosecuted 727 defendants involving human sex trafficking related offenses, with an 81 percent success rate.

To report human trafficking people can call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center's 24-hour hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888 or text "BeFree" (233733). People can also call the HEATWatch tip line at (510) 208-4959.