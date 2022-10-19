Alameda County Deputy to Be Arraigned for Dublin Double Slaying

An Alameda County sheriff's deputy accused of murder charges in the fatal shootings of a married couple inside a home in Dublin will be arraigned Wednesday.

Devin Williams Jr., 24, who has been with the sheriff's office for a year, allegedly broke into the home of Maria and Benison Tran, shot and killed them, according to police.

Williams Jr. is expected to enter a plea of not guilty or no contest to charges of murder.

Law enforcement confirmed the deputy was involved in a romantic relationship with Maria Tran for several months.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police also said four other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, including the couple's child.

Williams Jr. has been charged with two counts of murder, with an enhancement of intentional discharge of a firearm causing death.

This is a developing story.