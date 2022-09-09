Alameda County Deputy in Court to Face Murder Charges in Dublin Slayings

An Alameda County sheriff's deputy was scheduled to appear in court Friday on murder charges in the fatal shootings of a married couple inside a home in Dublin.

Devin Williams Jr., 24, who has been with the sheriff's office for a year, allegedly broke into the home of Maria and Benison Tran early Wednesday morning and shot and killed them, according to police.

Williams was involved in a romantic relationship with Maria Tran for several months, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Williams fled the scene and the area after the shooting but eventually called authorities in Dublin to tell them he wanted to surrender, police said. California Highway Patrol officers took him into custody near Coalinga in Fresno County.

Williams has been behind bars at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin since Wednesday evening. He is expected to be arraigned in a Dublin courtroom on two counts of murder, with an enhancement of intentional discharge of a firearm causing death.