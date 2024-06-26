Alameda County

Alameda County DA's top deputy resigns; prosecutors' union votes to support recall

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

The top deputy for Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price has resigned, and the union representing prosecutors has voted to support her recall.

Price said Tuesday the fact she is investigating past misconduct in her office may be tied to the prosecutors' union supporting her recall.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"We are aware that they have been consistently opposed to our efforts to try to reform this office and to expose prosecutorial misconduct," she said.

Price said her office is reviewing several death penalty cases, looking for evidence of wrongdoing.

"There was a serious pattern of misconduct," she said.

Pamela Price Jun 11

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price responds to criticism

Pamela Price May 15

Alameda County DA Pamela Price says she's ready to battle for her job, defeat recall effort

Meanwhile, Price also addressed the resignation of Chief Assistant District Attorney Otis Bruce Jr.

"I can confirm that Otis Bruce Jr. has resigned," Price said. "He was part of the transition team. We had a great experience with him. The impact on the office is such that it will continue to grow."

Price said that growth will include a reorganization of her office, including the creation of a gender justice division.

Right now, Price said she is focused on moving her office forward, including eventually prosecuting those responsible for the Juneteenth mass shooting at Lake Merritt.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Multiple shooters and incidents that appear to have spiraled out of control," she said. "Unfortunately, I have learned that no one is currently charged at this time.”

This article tagged under:

Alameda CountyPamela Price
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us