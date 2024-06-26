Alameda County DA's top deputy resigns; prosecutors' union votes to support recall

The top deputy for Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price has resigned, and the union representing prosecutors has voted to support her recall.

Price said Tuesday the fact she is investigating past misconduct in her office may be tied to the prosecutors' union supporting her recall.

"We are aware that they have been consistently opposed to our efforts to try to reform this office and to expose prosecutorial misconduct," she said.

Price said her office is reviewing several death penalty cases, looking for evidence of wrongdoing.

"There was a serious pattern of misconduct," she said.

Meanwhile, Price also addressed the resignation of Chief Assistant District Attorney Otis Bruce Jr.

"I can confirm that Otis Bruce Jr. has resigned," Price said. "He was part of the transition team. We had a great experience with him. The impact on the office is such that it will continue to grow."

Price said that growth will include a reorganization of her office, including the creation of a gender justice division.

Right now, Price said she is focused on moving her office forward, including eventually prosecuting those responsible for the Juneteenth mass shooting at Lake Merritt.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Multiple shooters and incidents that appear to have spiraled out of control," she said. "Unfortunately, I have learned that no one is currently charged at this time.”