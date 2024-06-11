Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price responds to criticism

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price defended her office and employees Tuesday following a series of criticisms about how she does her job.

Even in the face of a recall, Price made no apologies and called some of the complaints a political stunt.

Video recently posted by Desmond Jefferies, an employee of the district attorney’s office, showed him protesting at a Price recall event.

After a confrontation, members of the group holding the recall event sent an open letter to the DA’s office and the county board of supervisors. In it, they called for Jeffries to be fired. The group’s cofounder, Brenda Grisham, claimed Jefferies not only intentionally called her “gruesome” but also encouraged the taunting of crime victims' families.

"Then he called the families a violent gang? She's OK with that?" Grisham said. "That's fine, but what she doesn’t understand, they are representing her."

On Tuesday, Price responded to the video and the recall group’s claims.

"My campaign and I as a district attorney certainly do not condone any type of violence and we do not condone any targeting or taunting," she said.

Price claimed recall organizers are weaponizing victims and said she has no plans to discipline Jefferies.

"Mr. Jefferies is not facing any disciplinary action," Price said. "Mr. Jefferies, as far as I know, exercised his First Amendment right."

Price also said she believes the open letter from recall organizers is nothing more than a political stunt.

"We won the election in November of 2022 and so those people who began trying to overturn that election in February of 2023, they are sore losers," she said.

Price also responded to criticism from the sheriff’s office, which publicly called her out for not charging 59-year-old Robert Barroca for a January stabbing. The sheriff outlined Barroca’s extensive criminal history and noted he was later arrested and charged by federal prosecutors for a felony probation violation.

Price again stood by her decision.

"If the individual is on federal probation then the penalty through allowing them to go through the process of having their probation or their parole revoked is actually going to result in a harsher penalty," she said.

The sheriff’s office sent the following statement:

"Sheriff Sanchez is currently traveling outside the country. Upon her return, she is eager to discuss Alameda County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) cases presented to the DA's Office. The ACSO has a team of seasoned investigators who have successfully handled intricate cases, providing resolution to victims in the pursuit of justice for those who entrust us with their safety. Sheriff Sanchez is interested in gaining insight into the case evaluation process employed by DA Price and her team. Our foremost concern is public safety, and we are committed to collaborating with the DA's Office in every possible way to ensure safer streets for the communities under our care."