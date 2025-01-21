Alameda County leaders to interview 7 finalists for district attorney

Residents of Alameda County on Tuesday could get a better sense of who will be the permanent district attorney after Pamela Price was recalled in November.

The county Board of Supervisors has scheduled a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to publicly interview the seven finalists vying for the job.

In November, voters recalled District Attorney Pamela Price over criticism that she wasn’t tough on crime. Since then, Chief Assistant District Attorney Royl Roberts has been running the office while the board searches for a new DA.

The seven finalists for the permanent position:

Elgin Lowe, Alameda County senior deputy district attorney;

Jimmie Wilson, Alameda County deputy district attorney;

Venus Johnson, chief deputy attorney general with the California Justice Department;

Judge Ursula Jones Dickson, Alameda County Superior Court;

Annie Esposito, Contra Costa County assistant district attorney;

Latricia Louis, deputy counsel for Alameda County; Yibin Shen, city attorney for Alameda

Lowe and Wilson are the only internal candidates; Johnson has been endorsed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta; and Jones Dickson and Esposito have been endorsed by SAFE, the grassroots organization that spurred Price's recall.

After the Tuesday interviews, the board makes its selection next week. The new DA will take office early next month and serve through 2026.