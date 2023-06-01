Oakland

Alameda County Judge Robbed at Gunpoint in Downtown Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

An Alameda County judge was robbed at gunpoint in a downtown Oakland parking garage Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The judge was not injured during the robbery, which happened at about 8:50 a.m. in the area of 13th and Madison streets. The sheriff's office said the judge was robbed of personal belongings but didn't provide further specifics.

The suspects were described as three males wearing masks, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 510-667-7721.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us