Alameda County Judge Robbed at Gunpoint in Downtown Oakland

An Alameda County judge was robbed at gunpoint in a downtown Oakland parking garage Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The judge was not injured during the robbery, which happened at about 8:50 a.m. in the area of 13th and Madison streets. The sheriff's office said the judge was robbed of personal belongings but didn't provide further specifics.

The suspects were described as three males wearing masks, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 510-667-7721.