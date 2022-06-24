Alameda County Lifts Mask Mandate for Most Indoor Settings

Alameda County will no longer require face masks for most indoor settings starting Saturday, the county announced Friday.

Though health officials are still recommending the use of masks, the county is aligning with the state's guidance.

This comes after Alameda County moved from the CDC's "high" transmission level to "moderate" Thursday.

Masks are still required inside places like correctional facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.

“Conditions have stabilized following the sustained increases in case reports and hospitalizations we saw throughout May,” said Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss. “While we expect continued impacts from COVID-19 in the coming weeks and masks remain strongly recommended, it is appropriate to step down from the Health Officer masking Order at this time.”