mask mandate

Alameda County Lifts Mask Mandate for Most Indoor Settings

This comes after Alameda County moved from the CDC's "high" transmission level to "moderate" Thursday

File-NBC 5 News

Alameda County will no longer require face masks for most indoor settings starting Saturday, the county announced Friday.

Though health officials are still recommending the use of masks, the county is aligning with the state's guidance.

This comes after Alameda County moved from the CDC's "high" transmission level to "moderate" Thursday.

Masks are still required inside places like correctional facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Conditions have stabilized following the sustained increases in case reports and hospitalizations we saw throughout May,” said Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss. “While we expect continued impacts from COVID-19 in the coming weeks and masks remain strongly recommended, it is appropriate to step down from the Health Officer masking Order at this time.”

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

mask mandatecoronavirusAlameda CountyCDCIndoor Mask Mandate
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us