Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy and Young Wife, Mother Dies on Duty

An Alameda County Sheriff's deputy died while on duty on Saturday night.

Aubrey Phillips, 36, was patrolling in Dublin when she made a traffic enforcement stop at approximately 1:46 a.m. on Feb. 12, a spokesperson for the sheriff's department said.

Deputy Phillips had just arrested the driver of the vehicle and was seated back in her patrol car when she "suffered a severe and acute medical emergency," the department said.

Another officer began life-saving efforts and called for emergency medical services.

Deputy Phillps was taken to a hospital in Pleasanton where she was listed in critical condition. From there she was transferred to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for life-saving intervention.

"Tragically, medical professionals were unable to save her life and she passed away," said the spokesperson for the sheriff's department.

Deputy Phillips, a registered organ donor, was a five-year veteran of the agency and assigned as a midnight shift patrol officer in the City of Dublin.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

She is the daughter of an honorably retired Alameda County Deputy Sheriff and her husband is currently a sheriff in the same department. She and her husband have three young children.

"This tragic event has touched each member of this agency," said Sheriff Gregory Ahern. "Aubrey's short life will live on even after her passing. Aubrey will continue to serve her community by giving the gift of life to others in need. She was truly a remarkable person and served this agency and Alameda County with dignity and honor."

The sheriff's department will be providing peer support and counseling to its members impacted by her loss, a spokesperson for the department said.