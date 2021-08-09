Oakland

Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Hit, Dragged by Car During Arrest

Detectives have identified the suspect and are currently looking for him

By Bay City News

An Alameda County Sheriff's deputy was sent to the hospital with injuries to his back after being hit by a car while trying make an arrest in Oakland Monday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m., the deputy approached a "wanted felon" near G Street and 90th Avenue in East Oakland.

The suspect started his Acura sedan, accelerated, hit the deputy and briefly dragged him, according to sheriff Sgt. Ray Kelly.

The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be treated and released, according to Kelly.

Detectives have identified the suspect and are currently looking for him, Kelly said.

