Alameda County Superior Court Staff Furloughs to Result in Service Cuts

Fewer hearings, longer wait times and other service cuts can be expected in Alameda County Superior Court after monthly furloughs of court staff begin next week, judicial leaders said Wednesday.

In response to state funding cuts, one half of the county's trial court personnel are to be furloughed on the second Friday workday of each month and the other half on the fourth Friday workday.

Alameda County court officials already put a freeze on hiring.

The dates of the expected furloughs are July 17 and 31, Aug. 14 and 28, Sept. 11 and 25, Oct. 9 and 23, Nov. 6 and 20 and Dec. 4 and 18.

The furloughs may extend past December, judicial leaders said, if the county doesn't receive enough federal aid to end them sooner.

State funding is being cut for trial court operations across California by $167.8 million. Of that amount, $150 million could be restored if federal funds are received by Oct. 15, according to the Judicial Council.

Alameda County's share of the statewide Superior Court budget cuts is expected to be more than $6 million. The amount will be finalized after the Judicial Council of California meets July 24.

