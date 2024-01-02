Alameda Ferry Terminal reopens after months of renovations

The Main Street Alameda Ferry Terminal reopened Tuesday after being closed for more than two months.

The terminal shut down back in October for renovations. The ferry service said the $10 million project replaced the building’s aging infrastructure to comply with earthquake safety regulations.

The Oakland, Alameda and South San Francisco routes have resumed service. The Alameda Short Hop between Alameda and Oakland is now open as well.

Riders can find more information about ferry schedule changes on the ferry service’s website.