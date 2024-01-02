Alameda County

Alameda Ferry Terminal reopens after months of renovations

By Madison Fagundes

The Main Street Alameda Ferry Terminal reopened Tuesday after being closed for more than two months.

The terminal shut down back in October for renovations. The ferry service said the $10 million project replaced the building’s aging infrastructure to comply with earthquake safety regulations.

The Oakland, Alameda and South San Francisco routes have resumed service. The Alameda Short Hop between Alameda and Oakland is now open as well.

Riders can find more information about ferry schedule changes on the ferry service’s website.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Alameda County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us