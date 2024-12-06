Alameda

Alameda man accused of killing his family appears in court

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 54-year-old man accused of killing his family at their home in Alameda, including his two young kids, was back in an Oakland courtroom on Friday.

Shane Parish Killian has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his two children, his wife and his mother- and father-in-law. And he has waived his right to a speedy trial.

On Friday, Killian made a brief appearance in Alameda County Superior Court for a pretrial hearing, and the issue of the proceeding was continued to Feb. 28.

Killian allegedly shot and killed his family members at their home in Alameda on July 10. His children were ages 6 and 1.

Killian worked as a boilermaker welder and reported for work at a refinery in Martinez on the day of the slayings. His co-workers say he left midday, saying he wasn't feeling well. One colleague said nothing felt out of the ordinary, but added that it was the third time in 3 months Killian had walked off the job.

He also said Killian was generally very sensitive and got "ticked off" easily when little things went wrong.

"He did mention some tension between his father-in-law and him, and so we knew about that," Michael Saxby said. "But it wasn't anything that would have led to the actions that happened, as far as we knew."

According to sheriff's records from North Carolina, Killian was charged with reckless driving and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official back in 2011.

If convicted in the killings of his family, Killian faces more than 100 years in prison.

Alameda
