Alameda man arrested in connection with sexual assault spree

An Alameda man accused of a sexual assault spree that included three victims in 24 hours has been arrested.

Police allege 22-year-old Teddy Oliver attacked the women on the city's west side beginning July 5.

Alameda police Chief Nishant Joshi said police believe Oliver first assaulted a woman who fought back, causing him to run away. Minutes later, Oliver sexually assaulted a different women, police claim. The third alleged assault happened the next day.

"Any person that puts their hands on someone else, that is terrifying," Joshi said. "Sexual assault is unacceptable. These are egregious acts."

All three women immediately reported the assaults. Police said that reporting, technology and help from the community quickly led them to arrest Oliver.

There are published reports that one of his victims was pregnant, but police didn't immediately confirm that.

Oliver now faces several charges, including rape, kidnapping, robbery and sexual battery.

During police interviews, Joshi said Oliver further connected himself to the assaults.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"He provided some information that corroborated what we believe occurred," Joshi said.

Oliver is expected to be arraigned later this month.