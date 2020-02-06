Alameda Man Charged With Vehicular Manslaughter for Death of Pedestrian

A man with a history of driving with license suspensions and revocations has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and other counts for a collision in Alameda last Friday that claimed the life of a 34-year-old woman who lived with him, prosecutors said.

Justin Benton, 38, was charged and arraigned on Tuesday for the crash in the 3000 block of Ralph Appezzato Memorial Parkway at about 2 p.m. last Friday that killed 34-year-old Wansiri Panyapong.

Benton, who's being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in lieu of $340,000 bail, is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 18 to enter a plea.

Panyapong, who lived with Benton in the 200 block of Cyprus Street in Alameda, was on a sidewalk when she was struck and killed, Alameda police Officer Alan Kuboyama wrote in a probable cause statement.

He's being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in lieu of $340,000 bail.

According to Kuboyama, when officers arrested Benton shortly after the fatal collision, he admitted that he was the driver of the stolen vehicle that struck and killed Panyapong.

In a sad twist, police said Panyapong was the owner of the vehicle.

Kuboyama wrote that Panyapong never gave Benton permission to drive her vehicle because he is a drug addict and does not have a valid driver's license.

She hid her spare key to prevent Benton from accessing her vehicle, but Benton found it and took her vehicle without permission, Kuboyama wrote.

Kuboyama also wrote that Benton admitted to responding officers that he was in possession of cocaine, and a substance found in his pocket appeared to be consistent with powder cocaine.

Officers who assessed Benton found he was under the influence of a stimulant and narcotic pain relievers, and they also found injection marks on his arms consistent with his statement that he injects cocaine, the officer wrote.

Benton was on probation for reckless driving after a prior arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was expected to obey laws and not drive unless licensed and insured.

Benton admitted to officers that he knew his driving privileges had been taken away, according to Kuboyama.

Kuboyama wrote that a records check found that Benton had four prior suspensions or revocations, including one requested by a child support services department and another for refusing a chemical test.

The other two were for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In addition to vehicular manslaughter, Benton is charged with felony counts of unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.

Alameda County prosecutors say Benton has prior felony convictions in Orange and San Bernardino counties for burglary, receipt of stolen property, grand theft and residential burglary.