Alameda Teens Organize Vigil Calling for Unity Against AAPI Violence

Rallies and vigils continue across the Bay Area, calling for unity against Asian American and Pacific Islander violence.

By candle light, several dozen people from diverse communities in Alameda pledged solidarity Wednesday against the ongoing violence in a vigil organized by teenagers.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

They had a call not just for solidarity, but for an understanding of a complicated history in America for the AAPI community.

"The community needs to help protect and defend us, and we as Asian Americans, have to step out of the shadows,” said Alameda resident Serena Chen.

Among those who are Asian American, a call to share more of who they are in the communities they call home.

"I really want you guys to really educate yourselves and learn about things because even I can say I wasn't always the most educated on asian issues, and I had to learn,” said Raquel Williams, Alameda High School student.

Influential leaders in business and tech announced Wednesday they're standing with Asian Americans.

Away from the vigils and protests in the streets, a group of executives are also taking action.

Several signed on to a letter published in the Wall Street Journal pledging to raise $10 million to be doled out to various groups and efforts.

Among those who signed the letter from Silicon Valley is Grace Kao, head of Global Business Marketing at Instagram, Eric Yuan, co-founder of Zoom, Steve Chen - one of YouTube's co-founders, and former Warriors star Andre Iguodala.