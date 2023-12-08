Pilot accused of trying to take down Alaska Airlines flight returns home to Pleasant Hill

The Bay Area pilot accused of trying to take down an Alaska Airlines flight is back at his home in Pleasant Hill.
NBC Bay Area obtained exclusive video of Joseph Emerson returning home Friday afternoon with a small suitcase and duffle bag.
He was alone and had no comment.
Late Thursday he was released from custody in Oregon. Emerson allegedly tried to crash a San Francisco-bound flight back in October.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.