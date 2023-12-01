Target store in the East Bay evacuated due to hazmat incident

A hazmat incident forced people to evacuate a Target store in the East Bay Friday.

The incident occurred at the store on Eastshore Highway in Albany at around 4:45 p.m.

NBC Bay Area’s SkyRanger was overheard and spotted fire engines and police cars in front of the store.

Police said it had to do with a chemical being spilled or released, but have not given any more details.

No injuries were reported.