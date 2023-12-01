Albany

Target store in the East Bay evacuated due to hazmat incident

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A hazmat incident forced people to evacuate a Target store in the East Bay Friday.

The incident occurred at the store on Eastshore Highway in Albany at around 4:45 p.m.

NBC Bay Area’s SkyRanger was overheard and spotted fire engines and police cars in front of the store.

Police said it had to do with a chemical being spilled or released, but have not given any more details.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Albany
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us