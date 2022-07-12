Alexis Gabe

Prime Suspect in Alexis Gabe Disappearance Writes Directions to Where Body Was Disposed: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of a missing Oakley woman shared a handwritten note written by the prime suspect in her disappearance.

Police said Alexis Gabe’s ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, wrote directions to Pioneer, a remote area 60 miles east of Sacramento. They believe it’s where he went to dispose of the 24-year-old’s body.

Gabe was last seen on Jan. 26 in Antioch and Jones was the last person to see her alive, police said.

Jones was killed in June while being arrested near Seattle after allegedly charging at officers with a knife .

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Alexis Gabe Jun 5

Alexis Gabe's Parents Speak With Suspected Killer's Mom for the First Time Since Disappearance

Alexis Gabe Jun 2

Alexis Gabe Is Victim of Homicide; Ex-Boyfriend Killed by Officers in Seattle: Police

This article tagged under:

Alexis GabeAntiochmissing person
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us