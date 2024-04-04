Alexis Gabe's family hopes documentary helps bring justice in her murder

The family of an East Bay woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend is hoping a new documentary could help bring justice for their daughter.

The father of Alexis Gabe told NBC Bay Area the family still believes the suspect's mother was involved in Gabe's slaying in January 2022, and a new documentary coming out later this month will push for her arrest.

Gabe's ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, was shot and killed by law enforcement agents attempting to arrest him in Washington state in June 2022.

Just a month prior to Jones' death, police briefly took his mother into custody and interviewed her but found that there wasn't enough evidence to charge her with aiding and abetting.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Gabe family protested the decision.

The Gabes now plan to have their attorney present a case against the mother to the district attorney after the new documentary airs. The film will include surveillance camera footage that the family believes proves the mother was involved in the helping her son after he killed Alexis.

"We want people to see what we saw," the family said. "Someone was helping him."

Some of Alexis Gabe's remains were found in Amadaor County in November 2022 and later in January 2023.

The documentary about Gabe's murder, which her family participated in, will air April 24 on the Investigation Discovery Channel. The network was actually going to delay the airing but changed its mind after hundreds of followers on the Justice for Alexis Gabe Facebook page protested on social media.