Richmond Residents to Shelter in Place due to Chemical Fire on I-80

The California Highway Patrol confirmed Saturday all lanes in both directions are closed on I-80 in San Pablo after a severe traffic collision.

The accident was reported at 11:10 a.m. on Hilltop Drive. Reports indicate multiple injuries and a tractor trailer on fire.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and Richmond Police Department released a statement initially asking people to evacuate the areas of Fairmede Hilltop and Rolling Hills Memorial Park areas. Shortly after, authorities said residents who evacuated could go back to their homes and shelter in place.

"The previous evacuation order has been changed to a shelter in place for residents in the Fairmede Hilltop and Rolling Hills Memorial Park," the updated statement read. "If you have evacuated, you may return home but are to shelter in place. Go inside, and close all windows and doors."

Richmond Police Department tweeted to avoid Hilltop Mall, Shane Drive and Rollingwood areas.

Authorities say motorists should expect delays and look for alternate routes.

There's no estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.