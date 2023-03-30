DA Looking for More Victims of Alleged Deer Valley High School Predator

Investigators from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office are asking the public for help to possibly identify more alleged victims of a Deer Valley High School in Antioch employee, charged with seven felonies involving trying to engage a minor for sex.

The district attorney's office said in a statement Wednesday the investigation into Christopher George Miller started in 2022 when he worked at Deer Valley as a campus supervisor.

A student's parent told school officials Miller sent inappropriate texts to the student regarding marijuana use at the school, as well as sexually suggestive messages.

Earlier this month, investigators from the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) posed as a 13-year-old girl from the school to see if Miller -- by then a former school employee -- was willing to sell marijuana and arrange to meet for sex.

Using a chat app Miller used, a detective started communicating with Miller, the D.A.'s office said. At one point, Miller allegedly offered to sell the fictitious teen marijuana. Later texts allegedly became more sexual in nature.

Miller allegedly arranged to meet the "teen" for sex at a Martinez park on March 16. ICAC officers from various Contra Costa law enforcement agencies met him at the park and arrested Miller on suspicion of marijuana possession with the intent to sell to a minor and other charges related to contacting and arranging to engage in lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

Miller was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and arraigned on seven felony charges on March 21. His preliminary hearing is set for April 3rd at 8:30 am in Department 25 in Martinez. ICAC Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe said in a statement Miller may have been in contact with other victims. Anyone who has information related to Miller's case can reach Holcombe at DHolcombe@contracostada.org.