Alleged Milpitas Package Thief Arrested Minutes After Police Set Up Bait Operation

A Milpitas package thief was arrested just minutes after police set up a bait operation last Wednesday.

Officers conducted the sting operation in the 1500 block of McCandless Drive in the afternoon last Wednesday, Dec. 11, police said.

Less than eight minutes later, officers witnessed the suspect, 37-year-old Flor Estela Hernandez of San Jose, allegedly drive up to the sting residence in a 1999 Mazda Protégé.

Police said the officers monitoring the scene saw her park the car, take the bait and leave. She was stopped a short time later on the 100 block of Newbury Street and arrested. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

According to police, similar package bait operations will continue and they remind residents to be proactive when expecting a package while not being at home.

Anyone with information on this or any other case is asked to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 586-2500.