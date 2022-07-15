Train Versus Tractor Accident Leaves 2 Injured, Prompts Hazmat Response in East Oakland

Emergency crews are at the scene of a hazardous materials incident after a train versus railroad vehicle accident in East Oakland Friday.

The incident was reported near 50th Avenue around 11 a.m. when a train stopped due to a “disabled vehicle on the tracks,” Capitol Corridor officials said on Twitter.

A tractor operator began clearing the track when he was struck by the train, the Oakland Fire Department said, adding that a 1,200-gallon diesel tank on the train was ruptured promoting the hazmat response.

The tractor operator and a train passenger were transported to the hospital, firefighters said.

Train traffic is closed in both directions.