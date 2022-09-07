State AG to Investigate Angelo Quinto's Death in Antioch Police Custody

Angelo Quinto's death following restraint by Antioch police will be investigated by the California Attorney General's Office, civil rights attorney John Burris said at a news conference Wednesday.

Quinto was a 30-year-old Filipino American veteran suffering from a mental health crisis on Dec. 23, 2020, when Antioch police arrived at his home. Officers were responding to a report that Quinto was having a dispute with his mother.

On Friday, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton decided against filing criminal charges against the officers involved in the restraint.

"What you did last Friday feels like Angelo was being killed in front of me again," Cassandra Quinto-Collins, Angelo Quinto's mother, said of Becton's decision.

Quinto-Collins, speaking at the news conference held Wednesday in Oakland, accused Becton of being part of a coverup surrounding her son's death. Burris said Quinto was not under the influence of drugs when police were restraining him.

Contra Costa County prosecutors allege he was and that he died from the medically disputed excited delirium syndrome.