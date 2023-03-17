Civil Rights Attorneys Say New Evidence Shows Antioch Man's Death Was Not Accidental

The family of an Antioch man who died after being restrained by police in 2020 is expected to file a petition requesting Contra Costa County court to vacate the coroner’s finding that his death was an accident.

Angelo Quinto died after a police officer, who was responding to reports of a dispute between Quinto and his mother, kneeled on his shoulder and handcuffed him. The officer eventually called for an ambulance and Quinto later died at the hospital.

Contra Costa County prosecutors said Quinto died of “excited delirium syndrome due to acute drug intoxication with behavior disturbances.”

But civil rights attorneys John Burris and Ben Nisenbaum argue that a recent discovery suggests Qunito died of positional asphyxiation caused by the officer suppressing Quinto’s breathing and they said his death was a homicide, and not accidental.