Bay Area counties conduct annual count of unhoused residents

Alameda and San Mateo counties on Thursday are set to conduct their annual count of how many people are living on the streets.

In Alameda County, the number of unhoused residents has grown significantly over the past six years.

According to everyonehome.org, Alameda County's unhoused population in 2022 totaled 9,747. That's a 73% jump from 2017, when the number was 5,629.

