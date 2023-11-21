Bay Area outreach program holds annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway

The Bay Area Rescue Mission held its annual Box of Hope Thanksgiving dinner giveaway in Richmond Tuesday.

Bay Area Rescue Mission is a community outreach program that works year-round to help people who are struggling to meet their needs. It organizes food pantries, transitional housing and mentorship programs for community members.

On Tuesday, the program gave Thanksgiving turkey dinners to 500 families in need.

Parents and children alike lined up around the block to pick up their share.

Bram Begonia, CEO of Bay Area Rescue Mission, said there are people in need all the time but holidays can be especially hard.

“The holidays are really tough for some people, but they get this boost of hope from us and they walk away carrying their turkey,” Begonia said. “It seems so small but a turkey in this box really gives them a sense of joy and makes them feel worthy, that they’re being seen.”

Bay Area Rescue Mission encourages community members to get involved if they want to help.People can look for ways to donate or volunteer on its website.