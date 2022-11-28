Attempted Robbery Leaves Gas Station Clerk Dead in Antioch

Antioch police are investigating an attempted robbery that left a store clerk dead.

The crime occurred at the Chevron Extra Mile on Contra Loma Boulevard early Saturday morning.

“Whatever they were after is just not worth it at all, that is a life that was lost that’s not going to come back,” said Jonathan Washington, who lives in Antioch.

Investigators are calling this a “botched robbery” after at least one suspect shot a 36-year-old store clerk in the head before running away.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

An employee at the 7-Eleven next door who doesn’t want to be identified, said his co-worker had just clocked out when he saw two men running away from the store in hoodies and ski masks.

“It was the end of his shift and he was leaving and then he was entering his car and he saw two people running that direction. Once he got into the car he heard three or four gunshots go off,” said the employee.

He said the shooting is prompting the owners of 7-Eleven to take extra precautions to protect their own employees.

“We are trying to change the way we approach certain situations so stuff doesn’t escalate,” said the worker.

Investigators said the worker died at the gas station. Police have not released a suspect description or how many people they think were involved.

As detectives search for the killer, concerned customers are hoping police catch the killer, or killers, soon.

“That’s very scary. I’m up all night. I work graveyard sometimes, im working in the night and I don’t want to see this kind of stuff,” said Mike Sanchez, who lives in Antioch. “This man lost his life and it is a shame.”