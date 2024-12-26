Antioch dispatcher helps rescuers save man whose boat sank Christmas Eve

Antioch police say one of their dispatchers helped save the life of a man whose boat sank on Christmas Eve.

Dispatcher Autumn Turnage received a 911 call from a man whose boat sunk near Sherman Island, leaving him stranded in the water and fearing for his life.

Over the course of what police called "an intense and emotional hour-long call," Turnage demonstrated exceptional skill, composure, and compassion in ensuring the man's survival, police said.

Despite challenges with communication lines, Turnage coordinated between multiple agencies, including the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Marine Patrol, Sacramento County, Solano County and the Coast Guard.

With the support of fellow dispatcher Taylor Hubbard, Turnage provided critical information such as GPS coordinates and location pings from the rapid deploy system to aid the Coast Guard in their search efforts, according to police.

Turnage acted as a lifeline for the man, offering constant reassurance during moments of despair and panic. She chose to stay on the line even after transferring him to the Coast Guard, encouraging him to hold on and reminding him he wasn't alone.

At 12:02 a.m. Christmas morning, the Coast Guard rescued the man.

Police said Hubbard's behind-the-scenes efforts were equally vital, as she managed radio communications, fielded additional calls, and even calmed the man's panicked friend.

"Their dedication, professionalism, and teamwork saved a life and brought hope to a family this holiday season,' police said, on social media. "Antioch is proud to have these extraordinary dispatchers as part of our police department."