Gas Station Cashier Fatally Shot, Suspect Remains at Large

Police in Antioch report that a convenience store clerk was fatally shot early Saturday morning during what they suspect was a "botched robbery."

Officers received an emergency call at 2:05 a.m. from an employee at the Chevron gas station located at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard, reporting a person had been shot.

Several officers responded to the scene and found the victim, a 36-year-old man, on the ground, suffering from a gunshot would to the head. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The suspect remains at large.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Duffy at aduffy@antiochca.gov, (925) 779-6890.