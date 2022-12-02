Suspect Who Shot, Killed Antioch Gas Station Clerk Acted in Self-Defense: DA

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office explained Friday why a robbery suspect, who allegedly shot and killed a gas station worker is not facing murder charged.

James Williams, 36, chased down two robbery suspects in Antioch over the weekend and shot one of them in the leg.

Police said the suspect returned fire, ultimately killing him.

But upon reviewing surveillance video, the DA said Williams’ decision to chase the suspects, turned the shooting into self-defense and that’s why the robbery suspect isn’t facing murder charges.

“The video is clear. They are running, they've achieved a good distance, and they are actively getting away,” said DA Derek Butts.

It all comes back to a California law which prohibits a person from pursuing another to retrieve stolen property if there’s no longer a threat of bodily harm or injury.

The DA said the robbery suspects were no longer a threat to Williams, who took time to go to a back room of the store before eventually chasing and shooting at them with a gun, the DA points out, was not registered to his name.

Contra Costa County prosecutors discuss charging decision in fatal shooting at Antioch gas station.

“The analysis is that now they are under a deadly attack, when such an attack was not legally justified,” said Butts.

As a result, the suspects will only face charges of robbery, possession of stolen property, and firearm enhancement.

The incident raises questions if Williams would face charges if he was alive.

The DA said it would’ve been a difficult decision.

“In this case, because Mr. Williams’ use of force was unreasonable, and not legally justified, technically, if we had to come to a conclusion, perhaps he would’ve been liable for some crime,” said Butts.

The district attorney’s office said William’s death will play a big role in the sentencing of the robbery suspects and authorities are still looking for that second suspect.

Anyone with information to help with the case is asked to contact Antioch police.