Antioch leaders tout program helping organizations in high-crime areas

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe on Monday was set to announce a $500,000 second round of a city program designed to benefit small businesses, nonprofits and shopping centers that have experienced high levels of crime.

The funding for the Facade Upgrade Program is a reimbursable federal grant for which organizations are eligible only if they are located within a qualified census tract. It allows those organizations to make specific improvements and repairs to storefronts and building exteriors.

The mayor and other city leaders will make the announcement at 11 a.m. Monday from the Veer da Dhaba Restaurant, 2376 Buchanan Road in Antioch.

Organizations can apply for funding at www.antiochgrants.com.

