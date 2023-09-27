Roof collapses in Antioch fire, marijuana grow house suspected

Firefighters and police in Antioch responded to a house fire Tuesday night and found what they suspect is a marijuana grow house.

The fire was first reported at about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Navajo Way in Antioch, fire officials said.

Crews at one point were pulled back just before the home's roof collapsed.

Firefighters were at the scene for more than 4 hours, and the incident was cleared at 1:54 a.m.

A batallion chief with the Contra Costa County Fire District said crews had to take a defensive approach to the blaze and that the incident is consistent with a grow house.

Video from the scene shows firefighters trying to access the home, which had plywood covering the windows. When they were able to get inside, it was too dangerous, and they pulled out.

Moments later, the roof caved in.

One resident said she has seen other similar fires in the neighborhood recently.

"I felt scared, and I thought that everyone in their house was going to lose their lives, and our dogs were going to be harmed," neighbor Margaret Uitti said.

The investigation into the grow house is ongoing, authorities said.