Family Identifies Antioch Father of 2 as Driver Shot, Killed in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Monroe Family

An Antioch man was identified by his family as the driver who was shot and killed over the weekend in Oakland.

Mitchell Monroe, 27, was found early Saturday morning near where his car crashed in the 3900 block of Keller Avenue, police said. He as taken to the hospital where he later died.

It is unclear if the shooting was targeted or random.

In a GoFundMe set up by his family, Monroe's described as, "a loving father, a devoted brother, and a cherished friend who had a heart full of warmth and generosity. His daughters, Skye and Arabella, were the center of his world, and he made it his life's mission to ensure they felt loved and protected every single day."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department.

