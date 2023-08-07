City of Antioch makes changes to its marina after weekend sideshow

The city of Antioch is adding reinforcements to prevent sideshows near its marina after an incident over the weekend caused several collisions and injured three people.

Starting Monday, the city of Antioch will begin locking the boat ramp gate at the marina from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

It’s one of two changes to prevent sideshows in the area, but it’s still a work in progress.

“I think I’m in danger,” said Kangli Huang of Antioch, who sat quietly in his car with his wife and toddler until the sideshow wrapped up.

A sideshow took place in the same Antioch Marina Harbor and Smith's Landing parking lots over the weekend, leading to a car hitting a fire hydrant, several collisions, and injuring three people.

“It’s very frustrating but it’s more frustrating for the residents and businesses that have to live with this each night,” said councilman Mike Barbanica.

He said that changes will be added to the marina to address the problem, preventing cars from accessing the boat launch parking lot.

Concrete barriers were also added to prevent cars from entering the boat launch parking lot from an adjacent parking lot.

Barbanica credits the city manager for taking swift action on this issue.

“With this, I do believe this is a step in the right direction at least on a temporary basis to stop this issue from occurring,” he said.

Residents like Huang are happy to see the changes but believe it’s just a first step towards addressing the issue.

“I think that’s very good," said Huang.