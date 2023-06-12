East Bay family grieves teen killed in birthday party shooting

The family of an 18-year-old killed during a mass shooting outside a weekend house party in Antioch is speaking out.

“I would’ve never gone to that party, I would’ve held her that night,” said Zayra Tirado, who was with her sister at a party when a shooting broke out.

Her sister, 18-year-old Nadia, was one of seven people shot on the 3300 block of Sunset Lane.

The celebration took a deadly turn when witnesses say a group of uninvited guests opened fire, killing Nadia TIrado and injuring six others.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Zayra describes her sister as someone who always put family first and says it feels like she lost her soulmate.

“It’s just that I love her so much, I wish she was with me. This is the longest I’ve gone without my sister,” she said. “I miss her so much.”

Sandra Rangel is Nadia's aunt. She got the call from her sister that her niece had been shot early Sunday morning.

Rangel was next to her sister when hospital officials delivered the news that Nadia had passed away.

A moment she says she’ll never forget.

“I can’t sleep at night. The screams … She was like our daughter. We all lost a child that night,” said Rangel.

Antioch police Chief Steven Ford, who was on scene in the aftermath of Sunday's mass shooting, said police are still searching for the suspects and investigators are still reviewing surveillance video to get a better description.

“The video does depict what appears to be some muzzle flash. It was an evening event so it was dark in the backyard and we did see some muzzle flash but nothing to concretely identify any particular individuals being responsible,” said Ford.

The surviving victims range in age from 18 to 20 and at last check, their injuries were non life threatening.

Ford did not have any major updates on their conditions, but did confirm another deadly shooting took place on the same block in May of 2021. But he said they are unrelated.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral costs for Nadia and now can only wait and hope police are able to find those responsible for her death.

“I hope you get what you deserve, my sister didn’t deserve that and she still got it,” said Nadia.