Antioch mayor seeks support amid increased gun violence

The City of Antioch is seeking help after increased gun violence has led to a slew of homicides.

Shots can be heard often near Sycamore Square, and neighbors said it's only gotten worse since last October.

A woman who asked not to be identified said she's been losing clients at her business due to the gun violence.

This year alone, 15 shooters were reported in September, with most in or near Sycamore Drive.

According to the city's data from the ten previous years, there was an average of fewer than ten homicides annually. However, by the end of August, there had been ten homicides reported.

"This string of violence has been unusual, but wanting to deal with these shootings has been a desire of the entire city," said Antioch Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe.

Hernandez-Thorpe said multiple officers had been arrested or suspected by the police department during an ongoing corruption investigation. Now, the APD is 40 officers short of full staffing.

The mayor added that he's been meeting with various neighboring communities for support and that they are finalizing an agreement with one agency.

"I have met with city leaders throughout Eastern Contra Costa County, but again, I am not prepared to say which agency," Hernandez-Thorpe said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police Captain Joe Vigil said the Sycamore Square property is for groups that control the illegal drug trade.

"The open-air drug market has made it very contentious in certain areas of town as well as the swells of people that are associated with the open-air drug market," Vigil said.

Hernandez-Thorpse said the department has increased patrols in the area, which has helped, but he may call for a curfew if violence continues.

"We have to take every measure necessary to protect people's lives. This is about protecting people's lives," he said.

The mayor said he hopes to have the department fully staffed with 115 officers by next year.