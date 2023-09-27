Antioch nanny arrested, charged for alleged child pornography

A 28-year-old Antioch nanny has been charged with seven felonies related to alleged production and distribution of child pornography.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Michelle Nicole Hidalgo was arrested Sept. 22 by the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Officers served Hidalgo with a search warrant at her home and seized equipment allegedly used in the production and distribution of pornographic images of minors.

The arrest came after task force members were notified by a social media company on Sept. 21 that sexual abuse materials of a small child were being shared on their platform.

At the time of her arrest, Hidalgo was working part-time as a nanny for the victim's family. Hidalgo was booked in Contra Costa County jail in lieu of $700,000 bail. Her first court appearance is set for Wednesday in Martinez.

Anyone with information relevant to the case can contact senior inspector Darryl Holcombe at dholcombe@contracostada.org.