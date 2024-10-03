Antioch mayor introduces new city manager, filling longtime vacancy

Antioch Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe introduced new city manager Bessie Scott on Thursday.

Scott is a former deputy inspector general for the city of Seattle.

Hernandez-Thorpe said in a statement that Scott's extensive background in police accountability and reform will aid Antioch in navigating both state and federal investigations of the Antioch Police Department.

Hernandez-Thorpe said Scott's hiring came after an extensive and comprehensive nationwide search.

Scott holds a master's degree in public administration from the University of Washington and a bachelor's degree in law, society, and philosophy from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"Scott's wide range of experiences will equip her to support the mayor and City Council's priorities in public safety, housing, and homelessness," Hernandez-Thorpe said in a statement.

Antioch has been without a permanent city manager since July 14, 2023, when Cornelius Johnson's resignation took effect. Kwame Reed filled the job on an interim basis.

Johnson left the post after being suspended by the council in March 2023, after former city spokesperson Rolando Bonilla -- who answered to Johnson -- attributed a false statement to former police chief Steven Ford in a press release about commercial burglaries.

Johnson came to the job from the San Francisco police force with no city administrative experience. He came to the city in November 2021, becoming its first Black city manager. He previously served as Hernandez-Thorpe's campaign manager.

The City Council approved Scott's appointment in August on a 3-2 vote, with members Mike Barbanica and Lori Ogorchock dissenting.