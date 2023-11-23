Antioch Olympic hopeful balances boxing, caring for his brothers after mother's death

A 21-year-old Antioch boxer is spending this Thanksgiving pushing toward his Olympic dream, and he's overcome some incredible odds just to pursue it.

Keoni Washington's mother died of COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic, leaving him as the caretaker for his three teenage brothers.

"Holidays are never the same when the closest person to you is gone, especially because our mom loved to cook," Keoni said.

Keoni had just graduated from high school when his mother died at the age of 43. He was quickly thrust into the role of caretaker for his younger brothers.

It's a duty his brothers say they're thankful he took on.

"I am very proud," Keoni's brother Kavion said. "I’m very grateful. He’s doing so many great things right now. He’s kind of my inspiration at this point."

Keoni has channeled his sorrow into strength, taking up boxing and bringing two of his brothers into the ring as well.

"He’s quick on his feet, he’s very fast, he’s got a quick jab," Keoni's brother Kazhaun said. "Not many people has done what he’s doing to be honest, like in a short span of time that he’s been in boxing. He’s gone pretty far."

In less than three years, Keoni has become one of the best light heavyweight boxers in the country. He’s heading to the Olympic trials in Louisiana next month. His motivation is his mom.

"During any sporting event that she could go to, she was the loudest there," Keoni said.

Keoni said his mom was always his biggest cheerleader. While she never got to see him box, he knows she’s in his corner, and he’s grateful.

"When things get hard, there’s a little voice in my head from her that tells me to just keep going," Keoni said. "Keep going, push harder, you’ve got it."