Antioch police advice caution when visiting banks

The Antioch Police Department is asking residents to remain vigilant after leaving the bank after a slew of robberies impacted patrons.

More than a dozen incidents occurred in the past few months after people left the bank and where then robbed. And with an influx of cases, people are expressing their concerns.

“I feel sorry for those people that are getting robbed,” said Ronald Coleman, an Antioch resident. “It could happen to me just as easily to them.”

Jim Noack, of Antioch, said he and his wife were victims of a robbery after visiting the Chase bank on Somerville Road.

After Noack’s wife cashed a check, she was followed home and a group of suspects parked across the street. Once she got out of the car, the suspects approached her.

“Two of them jumped out and grabbed her purse off her neck,” he said.

When Noack attempted to get out of the car, he said one of the suspects hit him, leaving him on the road.

Noack sustained injuries to his ribs and is still recovering. So far, two arrests have been made in the case.

“Now we’re more aware of everything that’s going on,” he said. “Let’s go and see what’s going first, then we do something.”

The Antioch Police Department did not immediately respond to NBC Bay Area’s request for comment on Friday.

Now, police are advising residents to stay vigilant and take precautions when going to and from the bank.