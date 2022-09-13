Antioch City Council Members Call for Police Reform, Transparency

An Antioch city council member is calling on authorities to be more transparent about the police officers facing federal criminal investigations.

Tamisha Torres Walker held a press conference with the city's police chief to discuss Antioch and Pittsburg officers under investigation, as well as the need for transparency and police reform.

Walker says the public needs to know which Antioch police officers are being investigate by both the FBI and the Contra Costa County District Attorney.

Very few details have been released about the ongoing criminal investigation, but authorities said they're being looked at for so-called "crimes of moral turpitude."

Last month, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe revealed that eight city police officers are under investigation and Walker claims three of them were involved in a case that was recently dismissed by the D.A. The case involved Walker being accused of interfering in a police investigation.

"I absolutely do believe that by releasing all the names, will increase public trust," she said. "Yes, I do believe that."

In light of the events, Walker, city Councilwoman Monica Wilson and Interim Police Chief Dr. Steven Ford held a press conference to call for police reform in three specific areas; K-9 bite policy, early intervention to track use of force and implementation of system to monitor cellphone use.

Resident and allies who have been mistreated or worse are asking city leaders and the police department to release the names of the officers currently under investigation.

Chief Ford said the reforms are critical to provide more accountability within the department.

City leaders said they're also planning to discuss the reforms further in an upcoming study session.

Depending on the outcome of the session, the proposal could go up for a formal vote by the city council.