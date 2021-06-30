Antioch Police Search for Attempted Murder Suspect

Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Antioch that left a Pittsburg man hospitalized in grave condition.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Arthur Way where officers found the 23-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds, including one to the head.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is listed in grave condition, Antioch police said Wednesday in a news release.

Investigators said 49-year-old Crescencio Zavala-Garcia, of Brentwood, is suspected of shooting the victim during an argument over a work-related issue.

Zavala-Garcia fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting, police said. The car was found on a property in unincorporated Brentwood where Zavala-Garcia was known to stay, but the suspect was not found there.

Zavala-Garcia also has an arrest warrant for kidnapping, domestic violence and felony evading and has a very violent past, according to police.

The suspect should be considered armed and extremely dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Zavala-Garcia is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Anyone who sees him or knows his location should call 9-1-1 or the Antioch Police Dispatch center at (925)778-2441.