Woman Who Rammed Barber With Car Surrenders to Antioch Police

A woman who police say slammed her car into a barber and through a storefront last week in Antioch has turned herself in to authorities.

Antioch police on Wednesday said Ruby Delgadillo has been booked into the County Jail in Martinez after she surrendered to a detective earlier in the day. The 28-year-old woman refused to provide a statement before being booked into jail.

Police said the case will be submitted to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Thursday.

Delgadillo's two children were found safe with their grandparents in the East Bay, police said.

Ruby Delgadillo

At about 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 4, police began receiving calls reporting a vehicle had struck a pedestrian and continued through the glass storefront next to the Delta Barber Shop, police said. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, 63-year-old Antioch resident Brian Martin, suffering from major injuries.

Martin had surgery Thursday and was recovering from a badly broken leg at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

Officers determined through witness accounts the crash was an intentional act that started as an argument over a haircut Martin gave Delgadillo's son, police said. As the argument continued, Delgadillo got into her vehicle, and Martin walked outside to take a photo of her car.

That's when things turned violent.

"She backed her car into the street, hit the gas and ran him through the store next door," said Dustin Souders of the Delta Barber Shop.

After Delgadillo intentionally drove at Martin, hitting him and pushing him through the glass storefront, she fled the scene with her son.